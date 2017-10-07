8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for 8point3 Energy Partners’ FY2018 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr lowered shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.49 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of 8point3 Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.09.

Shares of 8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ CAFD) opened at 14.86 on Thursday. 8point3 Energy Partners has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). 8point3 Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. Equities analysts predict that 8point3 Energy Partners will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in 8point3 Energy Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 19.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

