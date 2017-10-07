8,158,165 Shares in DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Purchased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,158,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,894,000. DXC Technology Company. accounts for about 4.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 2.87% of DXC Technology Company. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology Company. by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology Company. in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 128,328 shares of DXC Technology Company. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $10,270,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 59,824 shares of DXC Technology Company. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $4,671,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,312,503.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,666 shares of company stock worth $29,091,539 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology Company. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America Corporation began coverage on DXC Technology Company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology Company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE DXC) traded up 1.94% during trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,752 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89. DXC Technology Company. has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 275.84 and a beta of 1.04.

DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. DXC Technology Company. had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology Company. will post $6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. DXC Technology Company.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -378.95%.

DXC Technology Company. Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

