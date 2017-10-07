75,983 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (WING) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.26% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after purchasing an additional 523,811 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Wingstop by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,891 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 545,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/75983-shares-in-wingstop-inc-wing-purchased-by-maverick-capital-ltd.html.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $867,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 11,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $399,872.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $1,622,033. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ WING) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 432,316 shares of the stock were exchanged. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $958.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.