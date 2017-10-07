66,289 Shares in Mobileye NV (MBLY) Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. boosted its position in Mobileye NV by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyrus Capital S.A.M. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mobileye NV by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,944,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,928,000 after acquiring an additional 307,531 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mobileye NV by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mobileye NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,004,000. Finally, GLG Partners LP boosted its position in Mobileye NV by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 282,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye NV (NYSE MBLY) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The company had a trading volume of 741,638 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88 and a beta of 0.90. Mobileye NV has a 12-month low of $33.69 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileye NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.54 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Mobileye NV Profile

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and driving policy technology for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, which supplies the software algorithms and EyeQ chip, and After Market, which sells a complete system, which includes its software algorithms and EyeQ chip, as well as the camera and other necessary components.

