6,225 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.50 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 80.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $93.50.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Rose sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $366,756.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,750.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

