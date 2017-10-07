55,737 Shares in Meredith Corporation (MDP) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Meredith Corporation makes up 1.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Meredith Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Corporation by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Harty sold 20,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $1,210,892.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,144.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Lacy sold 10,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $625,526.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $569,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $4,745,847. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meredith Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Meredith Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meredith Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE MDP) traded down 1.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. 231,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.23. Meredith Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $66.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Meredith Corporation had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Meredith Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meredith Corporation will post $3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Meredith Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Meredith Corporation Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations.

