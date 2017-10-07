5,279,933 Shares in Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) Purchased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,279,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,605,000. Rice Energy comprises about 1.5% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CNH Partners LLC owned 2.47% of Rice Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rice Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Rice Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Rice Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho downgraded Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Rice Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Rice Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rice Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.93.

Shares of Rice Energy Inc. (NYSE:RICE) traded down 2.97% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,864,324 shares. Rice Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. The stock’s market cap is $5.93 billion.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Rice Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rice Energy Inc. will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Rice Energy

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

