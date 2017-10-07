5,016 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac Incorporated alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/5016-shares-in-aflac-incorporated-afl-acquired-by-sather-financial-group-inc.html.

In other Aflac news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $50,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,346.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kriss Cloninger III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,095,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,035,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,483 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE AFL) traded down 0.27% on Friday, reaching $82.27. 877,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.20. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post $6.69 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.