495,273 Shares in Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,000. Syntel makes up approximately 2.4% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.59% of Syntel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Syntel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Syntel by 4.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Syntel by 14.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Syntel in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYNT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syntel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syntel in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syntel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.73.

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) traded down 0.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 179,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.64 billion. Syntel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Syntel had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syntel, Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syntel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 20th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

