4,624,047 Shares in Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Acquired by Elliott Management Corp

Elliott Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,624,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,605,000. Nord Anglia Education makes up 0.9% of Elliott Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elliott Management Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Nord Anglia Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NORD. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,995,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,630,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nord Anglia Education by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 812,385 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nord Anglia Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Nord Anglia Education Inc alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Nord Anglia Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nord Anglia Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE NORD) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company had a trading volume of 306,234 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.96. Nord Anglia Education Inc has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Nord Anglia Education had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nord Anglia Education Inc will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “4,624,047 Shares in Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Acquired by Elliott Management Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/4624047-shares-in-nord-anglia-education-inc-nord-acquired-by-elliott-management-corp.html.

Nord Anglia Education Company Profile

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nord Anglia Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nord Anglia Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.