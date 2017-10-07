3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, 3D Systems’ shares have grossly underperformed the industry average. The company also has an extremely volatile earnings history, oscillating between strong beats and huge misses in the trailing four quarters. Adverse macroeconomic factors, such as slowdown, currency fluctuations and commodity prices, hurt the company’s performance. Escalating IT and go-to-market expenses remain headwinds, going forward. Nevertheless, its diverse technology portfolio enables it to offset weaknesses associated with a single product line. Going forward, strong demand for production printers, materials and software, as well as healthcare solutions will likely act as major catalysts for growth.We also believe the acquisition of Vertex-Global Holding B.V will unlock multiple opportunities for the billion-dollar digital dentistry space.”

Get 3D Systems Corporation alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DDD. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 3D Systems Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE DDD) traded down 1.82% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.47. 1,895,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.53 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. 3D Systems Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). 3D Systems Corporation had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. 3D Systems Corporation’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Corporation will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/3d-systems-corporation-ddd-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In related news, insider Vyomesh Joshi purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,584. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 23,856.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,471,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280,863 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,217,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,353,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,057,170 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 446,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.