3,771 Shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark Holdings Inc alerts:

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) opened at 37.68 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark Holdings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “3,771 Shares in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/3771-shares-in-cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-purchased-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.