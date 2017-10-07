2U, Inc. (TWOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWOU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.18.

Shares of 2U (TWOU) traded down 0.41% on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,345 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. 2U has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s market cap is $2.82 billion.

In other news, Director Mark Chernis sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,742.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Larson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $7,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,681.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 182.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 41.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $222,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

