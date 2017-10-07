272,500 Shares in Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Acquired by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 272,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,748,000. PointState Capital LP owned about 0.71% of Prothena Corporation PLC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 672.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC by 187.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in the second quarter worth $176,000.

Get Prothena Corporation PLC alerts:

Shares of Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) traded down 0.97% on Friday, reaching $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 158,421 shares. Prothena Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion.

Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.43. Prothena Corporation PLC had a negative return on equity of 33.20% and a negative net margin of 527.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7951.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Corporation PLC will post ($4.41) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “272,500 Shares in Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA) Acquired by PointState Capital LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/272500-shares-in-prothena-corporation-plc-prta-acquired-by-pointstate-capital-lp.html.

In other Prothena Corporation PLC news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gene G. Kinney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $391,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $2,247,237. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prothena Corporation PLC in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

About Prothena Corporation PLC

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Corporation PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.