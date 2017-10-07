15,761 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Blucora by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,386,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,187,000 after buying an additional 121,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,942,000 after buying an additional 28,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,148,000 after buying an additional 1,013,363 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blucora by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 223,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Blucora from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/15761-shares-in-blucora-inc-bcor-purchased-by-westover-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (BCOR) traded down 0.60% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 500,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners and tax professionals. The Company operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Company’s Wealth Management segment consists of HD Vest, which provides financial advisors with an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory and insurance services to assist in making each financial advisor a financial service center for his/her clients The Company’s Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself (DDIY) tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners and tax professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.