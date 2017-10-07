1,494,500 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Acquired by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,494,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,650,000. CyberArk Software makes up about 2.5% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned approximately 5.05% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,355,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,112,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,195,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,030,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 464,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 2.57.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd is an Israel-based provider of information technology (IT) security solutions that protects organizations from cyber-attacks. The Company’s software solutions are focused on protecting privileged accounts, which have become a critical target in the lifecycle of cyber-attacks. The Company’s Privileged Account Security Solution consists of various products, such as Shares Technology Platform, Enterprise Password Vault, SSH Key Manager, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, Application Identity Manager, CyberArk-Conjur, Endpoint Privilege Manager and On-Demand Privileges Manager.

