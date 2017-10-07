1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.32

Press coverage about 1347 Property Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:PIH) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7650588507007 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings (PIH) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.33. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

In other 1347 Property Insurance Holdings news, COO Dan E. Case bought 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $26,551.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dan E. Case bought 31,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $253,756.02. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,575.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 179,562 shares of company stock worth $1,422,655. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About 1347 Property Insurance Holdings

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged providing property and casualty insurance. The Company offers homeowners’ insurance, manufactured home insurance and dwelling fire insurance. It writes both full peril property policies, as well as wind/hail only exposures and it distributes policies through independent insurance agents.

