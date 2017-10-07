104,554 Shares in Videocon d2h Limited (VDTH) Purchased by TT International

TT International bought a new position in shares of Videocon d2h Limited (NASDAQ:VDTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. TT International owned approximately 0.10% of Videocon d2h Limited as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Videocon d2h Limited by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Silver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Videocon d2h Limited in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Videocon d2h Limited by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Videocon d2h Limited in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Videocon d2h Limited by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,951 shares in the last quarter. 27.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Videocon d2h Limited (NASDAQ:VDTH) traded down 1.02% on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.81 million, a P/E ratio of 213.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Videocon d2h Limited has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Videocon d2h Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Videocon d2h Limited Company Profile

Videocon d2h Limited is engaged in the provision of direct to home (DTH) subscription television services to subscribers in India. The Company operates under the Videocon d2h brand. The Company is engaged in the transmission of programming to subscribers through satellite broadcasting. Its subscribers have access to over 550 national and international channels and services, including approximately 45 high definition (HD) channels and services, and over 42 audio and video services through its Music Channel Services through several subscription packages, as well as the option of choosing add-ons and a la carte channels and receiving certain discounts through long-term recharge offers.

