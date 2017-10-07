10,425 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Acquired by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 76,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,681,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 165,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,539,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 85,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $10,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) traded up 1.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $122.65. 803,204 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $125.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.25 billion.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 670.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.53%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($5.20) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

