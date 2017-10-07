-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 454.36% and a negative net margin of 6,041.67%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRNA. ValuEngine cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,551 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $130.07 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

