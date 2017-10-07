-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 59.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $9.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) traded down 2.72% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,951 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12 billion. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $15.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/0-22-earnings-per-share-expected-for-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-sppi-this-quarter.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.