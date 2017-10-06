Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Zynga Inc. is the world's largest social game developer with users playing their games which include CityVille, FarmVille, FrontierVille, Words With Friends, Mafia Wars, Zynga Poker, Cafe World, and Treasure Isle.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.65 target price (up previously from $4.25) on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zynga from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of Zynga (NASDAQ ZNGA) traded down 0.79% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,599,358 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.28 billion. Zynga has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 5,061.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,936,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,240,491 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 454.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,405 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 103.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 914.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 306,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 275,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

