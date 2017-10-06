Zweig Fund, Inc. (The) (ZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Zweig Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:ZF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.361 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.
Zweig Fund, Inc. (The) has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
Zweig Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZF) opened at 13.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Zweig Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $13.10.
Zweig Fund, Inc. (The) Company Profile
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc (the Fund), formerly The Zweig Fund, Inc, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is capital appreciation, with income as a secondary objective. The Fund has a target allocation of investing approximately 60% of its total assets in equity securities and 40% fixed income.
