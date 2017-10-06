Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 72.6% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 102,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 314.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 759,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 28.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zurich-insurance-group-ltd-fi-cuts-stake-in-paychex-inc-payx.html.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

In other news, insider Efrain Rivera sold 5,837 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $334,985.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 15,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,888. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) opened at 63.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $816.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post $2.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll, human resource (HR), retirement and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The Company also has operations in Germany. The Company offers services, including Payroll processing, Human Resource Services, and Accounting and Financial Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.