ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Media coverage about ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIOPHARM Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0419574809414 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc alerts:

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) opened at 6.53 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The company’s market capitalization is $918.33 million.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIOP. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.23” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/ziopharm-oncology-ziop-earns-media-sentiment-score-of-0-23.html.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.