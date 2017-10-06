Zinc Metals Corp. Canada Acquires 50,000 Shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (CZX) Stock

Canada Zinc Metals Corp. (TSE:CZX) insider Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Zinc Metals Corp. Canada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 2,500 shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Zinc Metals Corp. Canada bought 5,000 shares of Canada Zinc Metals Corp. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$1,250.00.

