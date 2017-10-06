Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Given “Buy” Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) opened at 119.16 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a one year low of $95.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings will post $8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 509,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,253,000 after buying an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 45,509 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 78,966 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 235,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

