Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,140 shares during the quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Zayo Group Holdings were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 272,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings by 13,304.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,420,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,780 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zayo Group Holdings by 96.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings during the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 58,634 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $2,025,804.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Desgarennes sold 38,885 shares of Zayo Group Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,258,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,617,498 shares of company stock valued at $192,225,997. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZAYO. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zayo Group Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. William Blair reiterated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zayo Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.36.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. 822,969 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Zayo Group Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

