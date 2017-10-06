Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Keane Group Inc (FRAC) to “Buy”

Keane Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRAC. BidaskClub raised Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on Keane Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Iberia Capital began coverage on Keane Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Keane Group (NASDAQ FRAC) opened at 17.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. Keane Group has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.92 billion.

Keane Group (NASDAQ:FRAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.71 million. Keane Group had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keane Group will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Keane Group by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Keane Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period.

Keane Group, Inc is provider of integrated well completion services in the United States, with a focus on demanding completion solutions. The Company’s segments include Completion Services, which comprises hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions, and Other Services, which consists of coiled tubing, cementing and drilling divisions.

