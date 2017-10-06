Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to “Hold”

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE AG) opened at 7.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74 and a beta of 0.21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver Corp. had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to “Hold”” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-first-majestic-silver-corp-ag-to-hold.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 71.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,593,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after acquiring an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 15.1% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,943,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 255,647 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. by 93.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 598,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.