Zacks Investment Research Lowers PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of PS Business Parks have outperformed the industry it belongs to, year to date. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2017 and 2017 funds from operations (FFO) per share remaining unchanged in a month’s time. The company’s diversified portfolio and ample liquidity augur well for long-term growth. While healthy fundamentals in the multi-tenant flex, office and industrial asset categories are anticipated to stoke growth, portfolio repositioning strategies will likely help the company emerge stronger. However, unfavorable leasing environment in certain markets and hike in interest rates remain key concerns. Moreover, stiff competition from other players in the market adversely affects the company’s ability to attract and retain tenant at higher rents.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut PS Business Parks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PS Business Parks in a report on Friday, August 25th.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) opened at 135.72 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.88. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $333,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $522,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,064 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $560,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 76.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $237,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,276,000 after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

