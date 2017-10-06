Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nikon Corp (NINOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikon Corp (NASDAQ:NINOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Over the past one year, Nikon’s shares have grossly underperformed the industry’s average return. Nikon has also been seeing some bearish analyst estimate revision activity in recent months. Adverse foreign exchange impact and supply disruptions caused by the Kumamoto earthquakes further dented operations for this company. High R&D expenditure and investments related to the medical business, are escalating the company’s operational costs, thus putting pressure on margins. Moreover, effects of delayed budget execution by the government, adverse product mix in Imaging Products and poor performance of the Semiconductor Lithography business pose as headwinds for Nikon. Also, going forward slow imaging sales and foreign currency headwinds are likely to thwart growth. However, Nikon is focusing on expansion in two new segments, namely Medical and Instruments business, which should stoke growth in the times to come.”

Shares of Nikon Corp (NASDAQ NINOY) traded down 0.14% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Nikon Corp has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Nikon Corp Company Profile

NIKON CORPORATION is mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of image and video equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Precision Equipment segment offers semiconductor exposure apparatus and flat panel display (FPD) exposure apparatus products and services. The Video segment provides video related and its peripheral area products and services, such as interchangeable lens type digital cameras, compact digital cameras and interchangeable lenses.

