Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kao Corp. (KCRPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kao Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “KAO Corp ADR, based in Japan, is a leading global company in consumer products for personal and home care. “

Kao Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) opened at 58.515 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.595 and a beta of 0.49. Kao Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71.

Kao Corp. Company Profile

Kao Corporation is engaged in the consumer product business and the chemical business. The Company operates through four segments: the Beauty Care Business, the Human Health Care Business, the Fabric and Home Care Business (collectively, the Consumer Products business), and the Chemical business. The Beauty Care Business segment manufactures and sells cosmetics, skin care and hair care products.

