Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG cut their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE EARN) traded down 1.17% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $190.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EARN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 639.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, EARN OP GP LLC and Ellington Residential Mortgage LP (the Operating Partnership). It specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage- and real estate-related assets.

