Zacks Investment Research Lowers Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Discovery Communications have underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The stock has depreciated 21.4%, whereas its industry rallied 10.8% so far this year. In fact, the company has been struggling with declining advertisement revenues for quite some time. Adverse foreign currency movements are also hurting the company. Moreover, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's decision to buy Scripps Networks is, however, a positive. On materialization, the deal is expected to broaden Discovery's product portfolio, substantially. The multi-billion dollar deal is expected to close early next year. Discovery's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks raise optimism too. In the face of stiff competition and dwindling advertisement revenues, the media sector is witnessing large scale concentration.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a sell rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $32.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded down 0.46% on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 1,111,089 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Discovery Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post $2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Paul J. Guagliardo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,300. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 437.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Discovery Communications by 112.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

