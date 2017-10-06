Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) to Sell

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Stericycle’s acquisition binge is leading to higher overheads and integration-related expenses, which are weighing on margins. Furthermore, many acquisitions have lower gross margins and higher selling, general and administrative expenses that often negate the positives. In addition, low barriers to entry in the industry and stiff competition from local as well as global players significantly reduce its price control. High operating costs also continue to be a headwind for Stericycle. Moreover, a challenging macroeconomic environment and volatility in foreign exchange are affecting the profitability. Evolving rules and regulations impose new compliance requirements and further erode margins. Stericycle underperformed the industry year to date. However, Stericycle has a competitive edge with the largest collection and transportation network in the industry, which allows it to compete effectively on both service and price perspectives.”

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair reissued an “ourperform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Stericycle (SRCL) traded down 0.06% on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. 227,807 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $6.11 billion. Stericycle has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post $4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 23.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stericycle by 25.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 63,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

