Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO) to Sell

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Q2 Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Q2 Holdings in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) opened at 41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. Q2 Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $1,190,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,459 shares in the company, valued at $8,824,948.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $38,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $154,806.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,908 shares of company stock worth $10,396,877 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 6.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 36.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs), to deliver a suite of integrated digital banking services. The Company’s solutions all operate on a common platform that supports the delivery of unified digital banking services across online, mobile and voice channels.

