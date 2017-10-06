Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Sell

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CF Industries anticipates the challenging nitrogen pricing environment to continue through 2017. High supply levels in the global nitrogen market due to capacity additions are affecting prices. Weak prices are expected to hurt margins of CF Industries through 2017. The company is also exposed to challenging agriculture market fundamentals. Moreover, CF Industries has a debt-laden balance sheet.”

Get CF Industries Holdings Inc. alerts:

CF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on CF Industries Holdings from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of CF Industries Holdings in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 target price on shares of CF Industries Holdings and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

CF Industries Holdings (CF) traded down 2.77% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,380 shares. The firm’s market cap is $7.94 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. CF Industries Holdings has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. CF Industries Holdings had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) to Sell” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-to-sell.html.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $201,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,857,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,619,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,248,000 after buying an additional 327,600 shares in the last quarter.

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.