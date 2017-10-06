Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 1,113 Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,956,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,326,168,000 after buying an additional 192,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,307,687,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,617,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,335,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,300,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $847,357,000 after buying an additional 151,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,878,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $684,676,000 after buying an additional 131,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman Corporation alerts:

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE NOC) opened at 292.68 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $212.37 and a 52-week high of $293.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Northrop Grumman Corporation had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post $12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other Northrop Grumman Corporation news, VP Lisa R. Davis sold 367 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $96,612.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $252,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-investment-management-purchases-shares-of-1113-northrop-grumman-corporation-noc.html.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman Corporation from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northrop Grumman Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.72.

Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.