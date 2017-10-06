Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on DFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.75. 2,554,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $74.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $74,981.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,559,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,357,420.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,002 shares of company stock worth $9,694,424. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3,280.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,704,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,886,000 after buying an additional 29,796,268 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,391,000 after buying an additional 3,331,498 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,504,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,914,000 after buying an additional 2,912,742 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 320.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,672,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,196,000 after buying an additional 2,037,515 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

