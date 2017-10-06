Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf Company (ELY) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.01). Callaway Golf reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.31.

Callaway Golf (ELY) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 908,568 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In related news, insider Oliver G. Brewer III sold 131,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $1,755,376.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer L. Thomas sold 19,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $268,951.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $419,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,113 shares of company stock worth $3,792,388 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 97.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.5% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 11.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

