Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $4.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $15.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $16.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills Inc. alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-general-mills-inc-gis-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-4-08-billion.html.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) traded up 0.0273% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.6141. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,444 shares. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4930 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. General Mills has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $64.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 33.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.