Zacks: Analysts Set $27.35 Target Price for Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM)

Shares of Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:WPM) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.57 (Buy) from the seven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Silver Wheaton Corp’s rating score has declined by 4.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $27.35 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Silver Wheaton Corp an industry rank of 65 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Silver Wheaton Corp alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a research note on Sunday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,348,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,082,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Wheaton Corp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM) opened at 19.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.27. Silver Wheaton Corp has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Silver Wheaton Corp (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Silver Wheaton Corp had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Silver Wheaton Corp’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silver Wheaton Corp will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Silver Wheaton Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Silver Wheaton Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Set $27.35 Target Price for Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-analysts-set-27-35-target-price-for-silver-wheaton-corp-wpm.html.

About Silver Wheaton Corp

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silver Wheaton Corp (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Wheaton Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Wheaton Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.