Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $599.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $593.00 million and the highest is $606.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $585.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $599.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.22.

In other news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $89,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Knight sold 14,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $1,122,629.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ NDAQ) traded down 4.83% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 2,600,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $78.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

