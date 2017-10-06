Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Corporation (BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Brunswick Corporation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Brunswick Corporation posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brunswick Corporation.

Get Brunswick Corporation alerts:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.54.

Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE BC) traded down 0.24% on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,885 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.85. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $63.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-brunswick-corporation-bc-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-1-17-billion.html.

In related news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick Corporation

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick Corporation (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.