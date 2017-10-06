Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Capital Agency Corp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.66. American Capital Agency Corp. reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Capital Agency Corp. will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Capital Agency Corp..

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. American Capital Agency Corp. had a net margin of 161.49% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. American Capital Agency Corp.’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.25 price objective on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Capital Agency Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded down 1.56% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 8,683,401 shares of the stock traded hands. American Capital Agency Corp. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $22.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in American Capital Agency Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Capital Agency Corp. in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Capital Agency Corp. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Capital Agency Corp. by 445.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

American Capital Agency Corp. Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

