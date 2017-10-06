Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank AG

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. boosted their price target on Yum China Holdings from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Yum China Holdings in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.60 price target on shares of Yum China Holdings in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) traded up 1.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300,511 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.75. Yum China Holdings has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Yum China Holdings had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China Holdings’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 5th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark Chu sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $836,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,457 shares in the company, valued at $884,798.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,306,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,048 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,514,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,928 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings by 10.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

