York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 388,086 C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $122,678,000. C.R. Bard makes up approximately 2.6% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of C.R. Bard as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.R. Bard by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.R. Bard by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE BCR) traded up 0.17% on Friday, reaching $321.50. The company had a trading volume of 148,997 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.54. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $324.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.58.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $979.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCR. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of C.R. Bard in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

In related news, insider John P. Groetelaars sold 23,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.73, for a total transaction of $7,549,757.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,464.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon M. Luboff sold 30,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $9,680,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

C.R. Bard Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

