York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 564,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200,000. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 1.2% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.94.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) traded down 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,807 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.56. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $107.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,060 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,556,752.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,459,387.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,059 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,452,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,787 shares of company stock worth $5,600,457. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

