Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 47.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Yohannes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

